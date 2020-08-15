CHICAGO (WAND) - Protesters in Chicago bypassed the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday after they originally planned to shut it down.
The protest, titled "Black lives Matter: SHUTDOWN OUR DAN RYAN" was set to start at noon Saturday at 47th St.
The protesters started heading toward Indiana Ave. where they appeared to have avoided the expressway. WGN Chicago reported that this was due to a low turnout.
On Friday, Chicago's Office of Emergency Managements and Communications estimated roughly 2,000 protesters would attend. WGN reported that only a hundred-plus showed up.
Mayor Lightfoot said she had "great concerns" about the protest.
Bridges along the Chicago River were raised Saturday as protesters made their way into the Loop toward an expected rally at Grant Park.
This came hours before Chicago officials will enforce a restricted access strategy announced Friday to curb nighttime looting and violence in the city.
Starting at 9 p.m., residents will only be able to access the downtown area through certain bridges. Lake Shore Drive and some expressway exits will be closed until Sunday at 6 a.m.
