Chicago, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago Public Schools aide has been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus. State and public health officials confirmed the 6th patient Friday evening in a news conference.
The latest patient is in her 50's and is hospitalized in stable condition. Health officials say she recently disembarked from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California. So far, 21 other people on board the ship also tested positive for the virus.
After returning home, the patient went to work at Vaughn Occupational High School. Chicago Public School leaders have canceled classes at the school as authorities investigate.
For more information on COVID-19, click here or call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.