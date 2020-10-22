CHICAGO (WAND) - Chicago will shut down indoor bar service and force non-essential businesses to limit hours.
This comes as city officials warn a second surge of COVID-19 is underway.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the new restrictions during a Thursday briefing.
The restrictions will also force non-essential businesses to close their doors by 10 p.m.
The newest restrictions, which take effect at 6 a.m. Friday, include:
- Business curfew on non-essential businesses beginning at 10 p.m.
- In effect nightly from 10 p.m. -6 a.m.
- Last call for serving liquor at 9 p.m.
- Take-out and curb-side pick-up at restaurants still permitted
- Bars, breweries, and taverns without a food license are prohibited from operating any indoor service
- Increased emphasis of current guidelines
- Max. 6 people in your personal bubble (e.g., no household gatherings >6 people of non-household members)
- Face coverings in all indoor and outdoor public settings
Chicago is reporting an average of more than 600 new coronavirus cases daily.
