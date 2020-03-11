CHICAGO (WAND) - If you were planning to attend the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade this Saturday, those plans will have to change.
Officials announced it decided to cancel the popular parade amid coronavirus concerns.
The parade was set to take place downtown Saturday.
Other locations, including Boston and Dublin have canceled St. Patrick's Day events as officials are encouraging elderly and anyone immune-compromised to stay away from large gatherings.
The South Side Irish Parade officials are expected to make a decision on whether it will also be cancelled by Friday.
Governor JB Pritzker said, "The CDC is talking about avoiding mass gatherings. They aren’t giving a number to what is a mass gathering, and I think that’s not helpful, frankly, and in a number of ways the federal government has not been helpful, but we are in conversations about what to do. Chicago is not the only place that has large gatherings around St. Patrick’s Day."
There have been 19 confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois, with eight of those being confirmed Tuesday.
Pritzker declared a disaster proclamation in the state and said he has demanded the state receiving more testing kits as soon as possible.