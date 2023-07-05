CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- From the Monaco Grand Prix in Formula 1, to St Petersburg in IndyCar, there are special weekends on the calendar when racing takes over city streets.
So when NASCAR needed a location to blow fans away for a race of their own, no option was better than the Windy City.
The scenic sights of the Field Museum and Michigan Avenue created the perfect backdrop for race fans. There were some reasons for skepticism leading into weekend - how would the cars fair on-track, would there be room to pass, would the track handle rainfall well?
What they discovered is the streets around Grant Park are, very much, raceable. Fans were treated to a thrilling race with crashes, concerts, and jaw dropping speed.
To top it all off - a driver making his debut in the Cup Series took the checkered flag.
There’s sure to be tweaks if Chicago hopes to host again next year, but sometimes you just have to go for something full throttle.
