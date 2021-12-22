CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- Restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues, throughout Chicago, will begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon entry.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Tuesday that these measures will go into effect starting Jan. 3.
Officials report the decision follows the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, seen across the state.
According to the Associated Press, Monday marked the highest daily total in more than a year, with 12,330 newly reported cases of COVID.
AP also reports Chicago alone has seen an average of 1,700 cases per day, which is up form just 300 per day, a few weeks ago.
