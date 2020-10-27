CHICAGO (WAND) - Region 11, which includes the city of Chicago, will see increased COVID-19 restrictions beginning at after midnight Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker's office announced.
A press release said the region has seen a sustained COVID-19 positivity rate increase and a sustained rise in COVID-19 related hospitalizations for over seven of the past 10 days. These increases pass state thresholds for mitigations measures.
The governor said Chicago is averaging more than twice the COVID-19 related hospital admissions per day than it did a month ago.
Illinois Department of Public Health information said the city had seen its rolling seven-day positivity rate steadily rise from Oct. 20, when it was at 7 percent, to 7.8 percent on Oct. 24.
According to the governor's office, Region 11 is the second Illinois region to trigger more mitigations based on sustained positivity and hospitalization rate increases. The first was Region 10, which includes suburban Cook County, earlier during the week of Oct. 26.
The following restrictions will be put in place beginning Friday:
Bars
- No indoor service
- All outside bar service closes at 11:00 p.m.
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- No indoor dining or bar service
- All outdoor dining closes at 11:00 p.m.
- Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings
- Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity
- No party buses
- Gaming and Casinos close at 11:00 p.m., are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.