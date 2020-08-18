CHICAGO (WAND) - Chicago updated the travel order again Tuesday.
Wisconsin and Nebraska fell off of the city's quarantine list, but Iowa and Kansas are back on the list, which takes effect Friday.
Arizona and North Carolina dropped below the threshold to require a quarantine, but those states will need to stay below the mark for another week before they can be removed from the list.
As of last week, the list stood at 20 U.S. states and territories.
Wisconsin was officially added to the city's order effective July 31, but NBC Chicago notes some exemptions are in place for some people who work over the border.
Iowa, Kansas and Utah all fell off the quarantine list last Tuesday, but both Kansas and Iowa returned to the list this week.
The city's travel order is evaluated every Tuesday. Any changes take effect the following Friday.
States are added to the list if they have "a case rate greater than 15 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 resident population, per day, over a 7-day rolling average."
The states included are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Puerto Rico was also recently added to the list.
Travelers entering or returning to Chicago from "states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases" will need to quarantine "for a 14-day period from the time of last contact within the identified state."
Essential workers could be exempt from the quarantine requirement, as long as their employer certifies their work in writing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.