DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Chick-fil-A pop-up is expected to be a weekly thing in Decatur for the foreseeable future, according to city leaders and a Chick-fil-A owner.
The owner of the Springfield Chick-fil-A and the city have agreed to hold weekly pop-ups. The owner said they hope the crowds will convince the corporate owners to open a location in town.
Bringing a pop-up to Decatur has been in the works for more than a year.
Lines started forming around 10 a.m. at the Ashley Store parking lot for a chance to get some of their chicken sandwiches on Thursday.
The pop-up will be every week at the same location, 3705 N. Water Street, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.