RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Ken Waters the Chief of the Rantoul Fire Department, is set to retire this upcoming Sunday.
Waters has been working in the Fire Department for nearly 50 years, and decided that after serving as Chief for more than 25 years, it was time to retire.
His family has a history of working in the Rantoul Fire Department, as his father was employed there since before he was born.
"I've been doing it for a long time. It’s been in the family a long time since my dad was a firefighter before I was born. So, it's going to be bittersweet but, it was time."
Mayor of Rantoul, Charles Smith says the department has grown because of his leadership and guidance. Smith also stated that it is sad that he is leaving but, he really did make a difference.
“He has shown decisive leadership, the department has grown under his guidance. But we are thankful for his service to the community, and he did make a difference here.”
Waters also mentioned that they are always looking for volunteers.
Chad Smith will be taking over as the new Chief on Monday.
