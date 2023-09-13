DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It's been three months since the City of Decatur started enforcing its juvenile curfew hours.
Back in June, Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel joined several city leaders and community organizations to announce a new initiative to help combat the increase of violence among young people.
"One of the disturbing trends that we were seeing was juvenile involvement in gun crimes, and that includes suspects and victims," he said on Wednesday.
The curfew enforcement requires anyone under 17 Monday through Thursday, to be home by 11 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following morning. On Friday through Sunday, the curfew begins at midnight.
Since June 14, Decatur Police issued 29 citations. However, Chief Brandel said he doesn't want people to focus on that number.
"I don't want people to use that number as a measurement. At the end of the day, it's not about the citations — it's never been — it's about reducing juvenile involvement in gun violence."
Anyone issued a citation has options available other than paying the fine. Decatur Police have offered three pre-approved programs through Old Kings Orchard, Boys and Girls Club, and Shemilah Outreach Center. Once the violator has been a part of that program for 6 months, steps will be taken to drop the citation. Chief Brandel said in one example, a parent suggested a program through the school and he approved it.
"It's not about the citation. It's about interrupting the cycle of violence and keeping juveniles from those situations that can end up altering their lives."
In 2022, 19% of people shot in Decatur were juveniles, with 43% of those shootings happening after 10pm. In 2023, prior to June 14, 24% of people shot in Decatur were juveniles, with 38% of those happening after 10pm.
Since June 14, when curfew enforcement started, a 15-year-old girl was grazed with a bullet at 4 a.m. This victim accounts for 11% (1 of 9) of the shooting victims since June 14.
Chief Brandel credited the curfew for helping, but also the department's Community Action Team and community partners stepping up to help reduce violence.
"It's not just the Decatur Police Department, this is a community effort," he said. "If we continue on that path, we will see a lot of success."
At the time of the curfew enforcement Decatur Police said its most violent offender was a 15-year-old, who has since been arrested. When asked about an increase in teens' involvement with guns, Chief Brandel said access to guns has made it easy for kids to get their hands on them.
"Unfortunately there is easy access to firearms at this point and there is a never-ending battle for us because this is a big deal. It's a big deal in our community."
In 2022, 25 juveniles were arrested for gun related crimes (including shootings). In 2023, prior to June 14, 23 juveniles were arrested for gun related crimes (including shootings). Since June 14, 10 more juveniles have been arrested for gun related crimes, bringing the 2023 total to 33 juveniles arrested for gun related crimes.
In addition, the City of Decatur ended 2022 with a 24% reduction in shootings over 2021 numbers. At this point in 2023, the city had a 38% reduction in shootings compared to this point in 2022.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.