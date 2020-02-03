KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAND) – Thanks to the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, dogs will have a chance to find a new home without the fees.
Derrick Nnadi, defensive tackle, decided to pay the adoption fees for all dogs currently available at KC Pet Project. All dogs that became available for adoption on Feb. 2 and before will have their fees waved.
Nnadi has been partnering with the shelter all season long through the Derrick Nnadi Foundation. During the season he paid the adoption fee for a featured pet if the Chiefs won the game.
To adopt a dog, click here.