SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - A child abduction and kidnapping suspect is wanted in February, Springfield police said.
A Facebook post from law enforcement, which is part of a Wanted Wednesday campaign, said 37-year-old Sharina Tucker-Jackson has outstanding warrants for child abduction and kidnapping. Specific details about what she's accused of doing were not available in the post.
Authorities want anyone with information on Tucker-Jackson to contact Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
Cash rewards are possible for tips submitted to Crime Stoppers.