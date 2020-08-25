SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A three-year-old is recovering after being shot in Springfield.
Police tell WAND News the child was accidentally shot on the 3200 block of Sequoia Drive Tuesday evening.
The child's injuries are considered non-life threatening.
