SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - This year, there have been hundreds of cases surrounding of sexual assault and exploitation against children across central Illinois. In many of these cases, it involves someone the child knows personally such as a family member.
The internet has also played a role in an increase of these specific types of cases. Denise Johnson, Executive Director at the Sangamon County Child Advocacy Center, said parents need to make checking their kid's phone a priority. Johnson also said parents should not feel like they are invading their child's privacy by taking these safety precautions.
"Kids are more savvy than a lot of people think. Having that conversation with them is actually going to be more helpful than harmful. Ask their child to look at their phones on a regular basis and look at the kind of apps they have. Just do not be afraid to have those conversations with children about what can happen using some of these different apps. Just don't think that, 'This couldn't be happening to my kid,'" said Johnson.
There are also some signs to spot if a child is experiencing some sort of sexual abuse. These include having night terrors, wetting the bed, acting out inappropriately and not wanting to be around specific people.
If you suspect someone is in danger, contact your local law enforcement or child advocacy center.
