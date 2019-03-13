SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An adult and child were hospitalized after a school bus and minivan crashed.
Firefighters say it happened at 5th Street and Stanford Avenue on Wednesday on an overpass. There were five students on the school bus when it collided with the minivan.
One student on the bus had to be hospitalized with minor injuries. One person in the minivan also had minor injuries.
There were at least two cars involved.
The road is back open at the scene of the crash Wednesday night. A cause of the crash is unclear.