CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - An employee at Pleasant Park Child Development Center tested positive for COVID-19.
The Sangamon County Health Department confirmed the case Tuesday. It told the station the worker at the Chatham business is a woman in her 20's.
She tested positive Monday afternoon.
Pleasant Park officials said they have only one confirmed positive case. Parents and staff have all been notified.
"Pleasant Park has followed all DCFS and IDPH recommendations and will continue to do so," a statement sent to WAND-TV said.
