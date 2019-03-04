SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A child and adult were injured in a Springfield house fire Monday, firefighters say.
At about 3 p.m., crews found flames coming from the second story of a building in the 1100 block of W. Edwards St. The building is a structure with apartments inside.
Firefighters say a father dropped a 2-year-old child to a neighbor from the second story during the fire. That child went to HSHS St. John's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two other residents in the building needed medical treatment.
Damage estimates are unknown Monday night. The fire is out as of 5:30 p.m.
The fire remains under investigation. A cause is unknown.