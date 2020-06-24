DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Child health experts warn about the dangers of co-sleeping after two Decatur babies died as a result of co-sleeping with their parent.
At a Macon County Coroner's inquest on Wednesday morning, WAND News learned two babies under the age of one died while co-sleeping with their parent. Autopsy results found in both cases, a parent had rolled over on top of their child causing them to suffocate and die.
In one of those cases, 32-year-old Jennifer Bishop is facing criminal charges after police said she was under the influence when she rolled over on top of her 8-week-old baby, killing him.
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital said it can't comment on a specific case, but explained it instructs every new parent about the dangers of co-sleeping and advises against doing it.
"You fall asleep and can roll over on the child, suffocating them. You can pull covers up, the bedding can actually suffocate small infants because they don't have the ability to push those covers away," said Kathy Garriott, assistant nurse manager for women and infants.
Co-sleeping can be dangerous and potentially deadly, according to health experts. Garriott explained co-sleeping can increase a child's chance of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), injury and even death.
"I know it can be difficult and you want to do it, but babies really need their own sleeping space. If you have bassinets, you can put it in the room next to you so that you can reach for them and they really need to be on a firm-fitting mattress," Garriott said.
Parents should make sure their babies are on a firm mattress and not on a pillow or fluffy blanket. Also, avoid blankets and stuffed animals.
