DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A child was hit by a car while boarding a school bus Friday morning in Decatur.
The Decatur Fire Department confirms the child was hit near S. 21st St. and E. Cleveland Ave.
The child was injured and taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Firefighters could not tell WAND what the extent of those injuries were.
Decatur Public Schools confirms the child is a Muffley Elementary School student.
Firefighters told WAND there were lots of other children around wearing backpacks when the child was hit.
WAND is waiting to get information on the driver and whether they were cited from Decatur police.
Decatur Public Schools said they are conducting an internal investigation and working with Decatur Police and Alltown Bus Company.
