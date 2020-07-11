CASS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County.
One of the positive cases is a girl under the age of 10. The other is a woman in her 90's.
Both are isolated at home. Close contacts have been identified.
The Cass County Health Department also reported its 9th COVID-19 death. She was 92 years old and passed away on Saturday in Virginia.
