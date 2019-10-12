CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A 9-year-old boy died Saturday morning from a crash that happened on Wednesday, October 9.
Champaign County Coroner said Wyatt Pope, 9, of Georgetown died early Saturday morning at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Pope was a passenger in a multi-car crash along IL Route 1 near Vermilion County 900 North.
Pope's father, Tyler Pope, died in the crash on October 9 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, Illinois.
No autopsy will be performed however, an inquest may be held at a later date, according to the Champaign County Coroner.
The death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner's Office and the Illinois State Police.