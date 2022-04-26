(WAND) - Illinois State Police said arrests for child pornography possession and sexual abuse were made as part of Project Safe Neighborhood efforts that started in the fall of 2021.
There were a total of 27 proactive saturation details completed during this period, which ran from October 2021 to the late April 2022. Troopers worked with officers in several counties, including Peoria, Champaign, Hancock, Cass, Coles, Christian, Sangamon, Vermilion and Moultrie.
In the details, 85 arrests were made, 199 warnings were issued and 142 citations were issued, authorities. Arrests were on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, possession of child pornography, possession of methamphetamine, internet crimes against children, unlawful use of weapons, obstructing, manufacture/delivery of cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated driving under the influence, armed violence and driving with a suspended license. Several suspects were wanted on arrest warrants.
Troopers reported seizing 12 guns, 3.8 pounds of meth, 248.3 pounds of cannabis, 15 LSD doses, 0.4 ounces of cocaine, 11.7 pounds of mushrooms and two stolen vehicles.
Authorities said the PSN details are meant to help neighborhood safety by preventing criminal activity and keeping guns, drugs and violent criminals off the streets. The PSN program is funded through grants awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance.
“Implementation of the Illinois State Police Project Safe Neighborhood targeted enforcement patrols, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, has and continues to be effective in removing individuals from our cities that are responsible for the increase in violence," said U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois Gregory K. Harris. "Continued enforcement by Illinois State Police, in collaboration and cooperation with local law enforcement agencies, not only increases public confidence in knowing that law enforcement is working together to make neighborhoods safe, but also, it increases the trust between law enforcement and the communities that they serve.”
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
