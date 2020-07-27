URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A collector of "extremely violent" child pornography will spend a decade in prison after his Monday sentencing hearing.
Mattoon man Tyler L. Foote, 29, collected "extremely violent child abuse images", prosecutors said in a Monday press release. They said the pictures and videos of minor children included infants, bestiality, bondage and urination.
Foote pleaded guilty in December 2019 to five charges of trafficking child pornography. Authorities arrested him on Aug. 16, 2019, on charges out of Coles County before a federal grand jury indicted him in October.
Foote must serve 10 years in federal prison. Senior U.S. District Judge Michael H. Mihm ordered his prison time will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.
