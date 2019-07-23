URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who received child pornography and has a past record of sex crimes will spend over a decade in prison.
Taylor Vanderploeg, 22, was sentenced in court Tuesday after pleading guilty to a charge of receiving child pornography in April. The News-Gazette reports he admitted to receiving pictures of minors involved in sexual acts in December 2017.
The newspaper said Vanderploeg was serving probation for a 2017 child pornography possession conviction out of Iroquois County when he was arrested in March of 2018. He was trembling in court in front of U.S. District Judge Sara Darrow, who handed down a 13 ½ year prison sentence, and apologized.
Vanderploeg is a registered sex offender.
Darrow told the convicted Vanderploeg she was aware of the victimization he experienced growing up, but added she “had a duty to protect the public from him”, according to The News-Gazette.
The judge said Vanderploeg has juvenile convictions for child abduction and child molestation on his record.
“It’s a tragedy all the way around,” Darrow said in court.