URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man who transported and possessed child pornography has been sentenced to prison.
Senior U.S. District Judge Michael H. Mihm sentenced 25-year-old William Armstrong to 7 1/2 years in prison for the crimes. Mihm noted the violent nature of images of infant and toddlers in "violent and sadistic depictions" that were involved in the crimes.
Armstrong pleaded guilty on Aug. 21 to one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Authorities had arrested him on June 12.
Armstrong will be required to be on federal supervised release for 10 years after his prison term ends. He must also register as a sex offender.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson prosecuted the case against Armstrong. The investigation was conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
