DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A child pornography suspect admitted to taking videos and photos of sexual acts, investigators say.
Macon County detectives say their investigation into files transferred through a website called “Kik” led them to 34-year-old Gary Boyle’s Decatur address. They say there were six images and three videos of a child who was involved in sexual acts and appeared to be coached into saying sexual things.
The Department of Homeland Security alerted police to the files. Detectives arrested Boyle Thursday after serving a search warrant and took him to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, where a sworn statement says he admitted to creating and live streaming the child pornography.
Boyle is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault. His bond in Macon County is set at $1 million.