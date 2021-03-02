URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man has been federally indicted by a grand jury on child pornography charges.
Alan L. Dodd, 37, was arrested and charged on Feb. 11. Since his arrest, he has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
An affidavit said the Champaign County Sheriff's Office received a Cybertip referral on November 2020 after four separate social media and instant messaging applications, including Instagram, Snapchat, Discord and Twitter, self-reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user of social media possessed and distributed content believed to be child pornography. The complaint alleged the internet addresses of the person were related to Dodd and included his home address in Rantoul.
Dodd is charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long on March 8 for arraignment.
Should Dodd be found guilty of the distribution charge, he would serve a statutory penalty of five to 20 years in prison. The possession charge would involved up to 10 years in prison.
The government is represented in prosecution by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson.
