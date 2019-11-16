CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – An investigation is underway this weekend after a 10-year-old is found unresponsive in Clinton.
The Clinton Police Department says first responders were called to an address in the 500 block of East Macon Street in Clinton before 10 p.m. Friday. CPD says the call was for an unresponsive 10-year-old girl.
Just before 11, police say Dewitt County Coroner, Randy Rice, pronounced 10-year-old Rosie Osorio of Clinton dead at an area hospital.
CPD says an investigation is ongoing by Clinton Police, the Dewitt County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois State Police.
The Department says Clinton School District officials were told about Osorio’s death, and measures to help school staff and students are being taken.