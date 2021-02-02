MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A child reported missing from the Sawyerville area has been found safe.
Before he was missing, the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office said 9-year-old Chase Ondo was last seen at his home, located at 158 Route 5 in Sawyerville, at about 11:30 p.m. Monday night.
Search and rescue was involved in the search before Ondo was found at a relative's house in Gillespie.
"Thank God he is safe. I would like to thank everyone that responded to help locate Chase," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said.
