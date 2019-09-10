SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Allie Gutierrez celebrated her ninth birthday by donating toys, stuffed animals and books to children she's never met.
Dozens of kids who are staying at HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital will have something to take their mind off things while away from home.
"Feels really good to make people happy," Gutierrez said.
The 9-year-old said she remembers when she stayed in a hospital.
"One time I was in the hospital for my birthday and I didn't get any toys or anything," Gutierrez said.
It was a moment she did not want another child to experience. She asked her mother, Amber Banard, who works at the hospital, how children get toys.
"And then she said 'my birthday is coming up, they can have my toys,'" Banard added.
Each toy was bought or donated. It took less than a month to collect them and Banard said she couldn't be more proud.
"For her to be able to set all that aside and still realize the best thing to do is step outside the box and help somebody else, (it) really makes me proud," Banard said.