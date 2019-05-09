(WAND) – The death of a child led to a recall of thousands of chests sold in America and Canada.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, an unanchored three-drawer chest caused the death of a 2-year-old. A second report to the company behind the chests, South Shore Furniture, says a second child suffered bruises and scratches from a chest that tipped over.
The CPSC report says the Libra style 3-door chests involve “serious tip-over and entrapment hazards”. About 310,000 chests sold in the U.S., along with about 6,900 sold in Canada, are included in the recall.
Click here for the list of model numbers involved.
People who purchased a recalled chest are asked to immediately stop using chests that are not anchored to walls and put them in places where children can’t access them. The following recall options are available, per the CPSC:
- Consumers can receive a full refund with free pick-up of the chest
- Consumers can also remove the drawer slides from one side of the chest and receive packaging along with a prepaid shipping label from the company to mail in the drawer slides for a full refund; or
- Consumers can receive a free tip-over restraint kit and can request a one-time free in-home installation of the kit
Recalled chests were sold on Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com and through other retailers from October 2009 to July 2018 at a $60 price point. There were available in nine colors.