TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of indecent solicitation of a child is behind bars Monday.
Taylorville police said they arrested 24-year-old Kyle D. Brown Sunday evening after serving a search warrant at a residence. Officers said the Taylorville man is charged with indecent solicitation of a child through the internet and possession of meth.
"TPD would like to thank the citizens that advised us of this alleged activity," a Facebook post from police said. "TPD took action quickly to save a child."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.