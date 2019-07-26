DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -The public was welcomed into the Child 1st Center in Decatur on Friday for an open house.
That's because 20 years ago this July, the center opened to help Macon and Piatt counties. In that time, they've served over 4,700 kids, which is a lot to to be proud of.
"Some of the cases that actually stick out to me are the ones sometimes that didn't get prosecuted even when we believed the child, and felt that it happened, but they couldn't prove it in court,” said Director Jean Moore. “I think those are the ones that hurt because you know, we want to hold offenders accountable, but we want the kids to know we are here to get the services they need regardless of what happens in court."
Moore has been with the center since 2002. She said the center works with law enforcement and DCFS to investigate cases of sexual abuse and serious cases of physical abuse against children. During her time, she's seen thousands of children helped by Child 1st. She said there’s about 1,600 reports of child neglect and abuse in the community each year.
Moore said the center does forensic interviews and provides advocacy for the children and their families going through these situations. She said if a case is going to be criminally charged, the center works with the state's attorney's office to prepare that child for an experience within the judicial system.
"We make sure they have their medical needs met, their counseling needs met, any other services that family might need to help that child recover from their abuse experiences," Moore explained.
Moore said keeping the center running over the last two decades hasn’t always been easy, but it has always been worth it.
"We've had a couple of times where we thought we might have to close our doors,” she shared. “We had to reduce staff at one point by 50 percent. We had to cut programs because of funding loss. So, to still be here as a child advocacy center, it's a great celebration for us."
Moore credits an excellent staff, as well as excellent partners in law enforcement and DCFS, for the center’s decades of success. She said she would love for the center to "work itself out of a job".
She wants to see more funding and resources geared toward preventing child abuse, so fewer kids have to live through that trauma and the court proceedings that follow.
Anyone who would like to give to the Child 1st Center, whether that's a monetary donation or volunteering time, should click here.