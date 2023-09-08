ROYAL, Ill. (WAND) - A child was struck and killed by a train in Royal Friday morning.
Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman confirms a 9-year-old child was riding a bike when they were killed after being hit by a train at 7:43 a.m. on Railroad Street.
Deputies and emergency responders are still on scene.
WAND News is working to learn more information.
