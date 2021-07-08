Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, says the expanded Child Tax Credit, which is part of the American Rescue Plan, will start sending out checks to eligible families next week. The checks will come on a monthly basis from July 15th through December and will directly help children living in poverty.
“We’re going to see if sending money directly to the families each month will have an impact. I think it will,” Durbin told WAND reporter Doug Wolfe. “Eight-thousand kids here in Sangamon County are living in poverty and most of us who have been lucky enough to have the money don’t realize the sacrifices these families have to make.”
Families with children under the age of six can now receive up to $3,600 per child, and families with children ages 6 to 17 can receive up to $3,000 per child for 2021. Monthly advance payments of up to $300 per child under six and up to $250 per child between the ages of six and 17 will begin next Thursday. The IRS says the remainder of the tax credit will be applied to taxes filed next Spring.
Families will automatically be sent checks if they have filed tax returns during the past two-years. Senator Durbin says he hopes Congress can pass legislation that will make those payments permanent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.