CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child and a teenager were both struck by gunfire after shots were fired and hit a Champaign home.
Police were called to the 400 block of E. Church St. around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A child inside the home had been shot in the hand. Police learned an 18-year-old had also been treated at the hospital and released after being taken by a personal vehicle with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Police said they located a scene at the intersection of E Church Street and N Fourth Street with multiple shell casings in the right-of-way. A preliminary investigation revealed that two suspects were on foot in the area when they opened fire on a third person in the street. The suspects then fled the area.
Anyone with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
