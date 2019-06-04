GARY, Ind. (WAND) – A child with autism got a “most annoying male” award from his special education teacher, leaving his parents in shock.
The award was handed out to Achilles Castejon on May 23 at a fifth-grade event, NBC Chicago reports. The station says the child’s parents, Estella and Rick, couldn’t believe Bailey Preparatory Academy gave that award to their son. Achilles is nonverbal and can be emotional at times.
“My son is a good boy,” Estella Castejon said. “He’s not annoying, not with me.”
NBC Chicago reached out multiple times to Gary Community School Corp. and did not hear back. The district did tell the Northwest Indiana Times that it does “not condone this type of behavior and will continue to put the safety and well-being of our students first”.
The parents told the station the district apologized and told them the teacher would face discipline. They say they don’t think Achilles understands why he got the award even though he has faced bullying in the past.