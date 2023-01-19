(WAND) - The IDHS' Division of Early Childhood is addressing a backlog of payments meant to go to childcare providers across the state.
In a statement, IDHS told WAND it had to correct a "technical issue," that caused the backlog.
It said they are moving payments through the process as fast as possible.
WAND investigated after receiving many e-mails and calls about providers not being paid on time.
IDHS said, "The Illinois Comptroller has prioritized payments to childcare providers and payments will be processed immediately upon receipt by that office. We apologize for the hardship this backlog has caused and as always, are grateful to our providers for your continued dedication to the children of Illinois."
