ST. LOUIS (WAND) – Three of four children left home alone in a St. Louis fire were in critical condition Thursday night, authorities said.
Firefighters said they found the children hiding during the fire in a playroom when they responded at 12:50 p.m. Thursday to the 1300 block of Ohio Avenue – an address south of the city’s downtown area. The three children who are critical had stable vitals when KSDK last checked. A fourth child is in serious condition late Thursday.
All four children were below 5 years old in age.
The mother came to the scene of the two-family duplex after firefighters had responded, firefighters said.
Authorities are not yet sure of what caused the fire. It remains under investigation.