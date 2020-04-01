MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The number of hot line calls for child abuse and neglect is down nearly 45 percent in the state of Illinois, according to Macon County CASA.
Executive Director Julia Livingston said while the number sounds good, in reality it's not a good thing to see a significant drop like that.
"The reality is it's not that it's not happening, it's those extra eyes and ears are not on those children on a more regular basis."
Hundreds of thousands of children could face heightened risk of abuse and neglect as the spread of COVID-19 continues to shut down schools and keep students at home.
"So many of these children are at home without the extra set of eyes on them that normally be on them when they are out in the community," said Livingston.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and while Macon County CASA can't hold their community awareness events, they urge community members to educate themselves on the abuse and neglect some children face.
"Many people want to respond with it is not happening in my home, but the reality is it (abuse and neglect) does affect everyone," explained Livingston. "You know I have three children and I know my kids are connected to some of these other kids that may be going through abuse and neglect."
Macon County CASA relies on the community's help and support to assist the most vulnerable in the community. Their annual playhouse raffle is underway now. In addition, throughout the month of April the organization will be share information about child abuse and neglect on their Facebook page.
While COVID-19 has shut the doors to a number of businesses, Macon County CASA is still look for volunteers to be court appointed advocates, click here to sign up.
To report child abuse and neglect call 1-800-252-2873 or visit Illinois DCFS to make an online report.