BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters said parents must have "a serious conversation" with kids about playing on railroad tracks after such actions led to a close call Monday.
"(We) just got word that a couple of kids were playing on the tracks and jumped off the tracks last minute, requiring the train to pull his brakes," the Bethany Fire Protection District said in a post dated close to 7 p.m. Monday.
Firefighters said such close calls could prove devastating for a community should an encounter with a train lead to serious harm or delay emergency services to the other half of Bethany.
Officials said these situations also cause unneeded stress on train crews.
WAND-TV reported in late September about a similar situation in which children were playing on a railroad track in Mt. Zion.
