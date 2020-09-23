DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A staple in the Decatur community is fighting to stay open.
"We've been closed for six months, which is basically no revenue for six months for our facility," Children's Museum of Illinois President & CEO Abby Koester said. "A lot of studies have shown that a third of museums are going to close permanently and we're not going to be one of those museums. I don't think that this community will let this go anywhere."
The pandemic has hit the Children's Museum of Illinois hard. The museum has lost 80 percent of its revenue from being closed and not being able to fundraise, but the museum's biggest event will go on as planned.
"Our duck derby is very important for us to keep our lights on, keep electricity for our e-learners that are here," Koester said.
For the first time in its storied history, the duck derby will be held virtually.
"So, Tuesday through Friday we're going to race our ducks in heats after Monday when we sell all of our ducks," Koester said. "We're going to divide them up into 4 groups, race them each night on Saturday, and the top ducks are going to race, and so that final race is going to have less ducks, make it go faster and make it more fun."
The last day to place an order for a duck(s) is Sept. 28. Go to the museum's website to purchase a duck for next week's multiple derby layout.
