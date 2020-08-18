DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Children's Museum of Illinois has a new interim president and CEO.
Abby Koester, who currently serves as the VP of Operations, will take over from current President and CEO Amber Kaylor.
Kaylor accepted a position with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois. She will transition out of her role at the Children's Museum of Illinois at the end of the month.
Kaylor said, "I was not looking to leave, but this new position presented itself and it will allow me to serve the children and families of our community on a broader level. The team in place is the right one to carry the museum forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.