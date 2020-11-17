DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Children's Museum of Illinois will offer kids the opportunity to Zoom with Santa.
On Monday, the museum announced grown-ups could reserve a time for their child to set up a Zoom call with Santa. COVID-19 caused many to move annual traditions around. The museum said they wanted to make sure the magic of Christmas continued.
"Santa is something that is magical for everyone, kids and adults and we wanted to bring the magic to those families even if it looks a littler different," said Abby Koester, interim President and CEO.
If interested, grown-ups should call the Children's Museum of Illinois to set up a Zoom session with Santa. The call will be 5 to 8 minutes long and cost $15. There is also an option for grown-ups to sign up for a winter kit, which includes cookies, a science experiment and art activities. To secure a Zoom call with Santa call, 217-423-5437.
