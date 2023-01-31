DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — For a fresh, New Orleans-style Mardi Gras celebration, stop by the Children's Museum of Illinois on February 18 and 21.
Museum Executive Director, Rikki Parker wanted to bring the spirit of the city to central Illinois after living in New Orleans for three years.
“During Mardi Gras season the city is so full of life and energy,” said Parker. “Our goal with Mardi Gras at the Museum is to bring that joie de vivre our guests.”
A 21 and over party will take place on February 21, also known as Fat Tuesday. Fat Tuesday is the literal translation of the French Mardi Gras, in which revelers eat rich, fatty foods before fasting for lent.
To bring a central focus on the food, Parker sought the services of a seasoned chef. Presenting classic Louisiana cuisine will be Jeremy Morris via his catering service, The Box-Decatur. Morris, himself from the Mississippi Delta,will be preparing mini muffalatas, blackened catfish, cajun cornbread, and of course gumbo.
“The food is exactly what I was hoping for,” said Parker. “A true taste of New Orleans.”
Alcoholic beverages and King Cakes will be available to revelers. In addition to the traditional cinnamon cake will be flavors such as Maple Bacon, Black Forest, Red Velvet, and Strawberries n Cream.
The Sidewalk Stompers will provide brassy, Bourbon Street-esque music.
For younger revelers, the museum will be hosting a Mardi Gras parade on February 18. Country Club of Decatur is donating golf carts to be decorated by kids starting at 11am. At 1pm they will be driven around the parking lot while encouraging kids to march along.
Tickets for the 21 and up event are $60 per person or $110 for pairs. Food, beer, and wine are included.
Further details and tickets are available at CMofIL.org, the museum itself (55 S Country Club Rd), or by calling 217-423-5437.
