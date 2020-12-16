DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Children's Museum of Illinois joins over ten other museums in Illinois and Indiana to continue its annual tradition of a Noon Year's Eve countdown and celebration.
Due to the pandemic, this year's celebration will take place virtually.
The Children's Museum instead will host a free online Noon Year's Eve Dance Party Countdown.
The stream will feature a special performance by The Awesome Squad.
Families are invited to dance and sing along with them until the official countdown to noon.
The event will also feature footage from all participating museums across the states.
Happy Noon Year activity kits will also be available for pick up to help children get the most out of the experience.
Sign up for your kit at CMofIL.org and pick it up on Dec. 29 or 30 at CMofIL.
The free LIVE stream will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31.
The link for viewing the event will be shared on the Museum's website and social media.
With around 30% of all Children's Museums expecting to close permanently as a result of COVID-19, the CMofIL is doing all it can to continue serving the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.