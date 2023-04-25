(WAND) - A chill lingers across Central Illinois even as we warm up a bit.
After freezing temperatures kicked off the week Monday morning, a slight warming trend will only push highs to around 60° today and tomorrow.
Scattered showers are possible today.
We can't rule out the possibility of frost across the north Wednesday morning and areawide Thursday morning as lows drop into the 30s.
Highs moderate into the mid-to-upper-60s Thursday and Friday and a few showers are possible Thursday night.
More showers are forecast Friday night into the weekend.
It'll be rather windy and cooler this weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
