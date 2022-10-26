(WAND WEATHER) - Some may grab the coat as you head out the door, but many of us can leave the umbrella behind.
Heavy rainfall yesterday left Central Illinois with some much-needed rainfall as some communities received over 2” of rainfall.
Heaviest totals remain near the I-55 corridor, as forecasted, but now the focus now turns to the center of the low pressure. As that continues to exit eastbound, clouds follow suit.
Conditions improve throughout the day and sunshine is expected across Central Illinois by this afternoon.
Many may grab the coat as they head out the door since the rain came ahead of a cold front. This has dropped temperatures across Central Illinois by nearly 15-20 degrees.
Temperatures don’t look to rebound as we will continue to hover around 60° throughout much of the 7-Day Forecast.
