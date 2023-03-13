(WAND WEATHER) - Spring is a week away, but it's definitely going to feel like winter for much of this week.
Cloudy skies and chilly conditions from Sunday will continue into Monday. We'll even see a few snow flurries or snow showers.
Highs will reach the upper-30s, but wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.
Sunshine returns Tuesday, but it'll still be cold. Highs will be around 40°.
We start warming up Wednesday and Thursday. We'll reach the low-50s Wednesday and the upper-50s Thursday.
Rain arrives Thursday afternoon and will move out Friday morning. There could be some snow showers or flurries Friday afternoon.
Colder weather returns Friday into next weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
